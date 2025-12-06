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Flippin' the Script
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almost
I wish someone had warned me.
Jun 20
•
Caroline
35
12
3
May 2026
dislocation
poetry corner
May 30
•
Caroline
32
13
6
the haze
what survives
May 9
•
Caroline
28
16
5
April 2026
the end is nigh
(maybe)
Apr 18
•
Caroline
37
16
7
March 2026
impact
🔪 🩸poetry corner 🔪 🩸
Mar 28
•
Caroline
30
9
7
the takers
a rant
Mar 7
•
Caroline
35
10
7
February 2026
charm offensive
⭐poetry corner⭐
Feb 14
•
Caroline
28
9
2
January 2026
smoke and mirrors
and the depth of Donna Reed
Jan 24
•
Caroline
28
8
5
to be a giant
Sometimes, I watch Giant just to cry.
Jan 10
•
Caroline
26
19
3
December 2025
the "yes, and" saints
❤️Poetry Corner❤️
Dec 6, 2025
•
Caroline
41
24
6
November 2025
play it again
because we always do
Nov 22, 2025
•
Caroline
29
9
4
if I squint
I can, with one eye squinted, take it all as a blessing.
Nov 1, 2025
•
Caroline
41
14
6
© 2026 Caroline Argrave
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