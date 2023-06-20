I’m just talking to myself…

Welcome!

I’m Caroline.

I often find myself standing on shaky ground, but I’m learning to confidently say: I am a writer. It’s who I’ve always been, even if I didn’t realize it until now. This newsletter, this space — surprises me as much as it fulfills me. I’m here because I need to write, to read, and to connect. Talking to myself is one thing, but talking to you? That’s what I love.

Every Saturday, I offer nothing but my honest thoughts and stories, peeling back the layers of my journey in hopes that we can feel, touch, and learn from it together. One Saturday each month, I'll share a piece from my "Flippin' the Script" series, where I challenge accepted narratives about women — both real and fictional.

There is beauty in vulnerability, resilience, and the wisdom that comes from connecting. With each week, I shed a little more of the self and societal expectations that never truly served me. The more I expose my fullness, the closer I get to healing and rest.

Will you join me? I need to know you.