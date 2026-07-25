the dance
poetry corner
There’s a nervous laughter in the air.
Say something.
Say absolutely nothing.
People will giggle,
the great reflex,
never hearing
what’s said.
They’re afraid again—
of themselves.
And I wonder:
if everything burned,
if we began again,
with ash beneath our feet,
what would we build
this time?
Would we invent
another toxic dance?
If you made it this far, click that itty-bitty digital organ! ❤️
The grumpy, didn't get enough sleep version of myself would say we would fvck it up again, because *looks around*...we're here in 2026. The well rested version of me would say I'm never letting go of hope!!! Loved this itty bitty flash of love.
Sweet. I like short and sweet. I do think we would invent the same sort of thing, it would just be different. It tends to be our nature… But perhaps our nature could be reinvented. I’ve always had hope that we would eventually figure it out. And happy Saturday. 😘