There’s a nervous laughter in the air.

Say something.

Say absolutely nothing.

People will giggle,

the great reflex,

never hearing

what’s said.

They’re afraid again—

of themselves.

And I wonder:

if everything burned,

if we began again,

with ash beneath our feet,

what would we build

this time?

Would we invent

another toxic dance?

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