Talking to Myself

Talking to Myself

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Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
1d

The grumpy, didn't get enough sleep version of myself would say we would fvck it up again, because *looks around*...we're here in 2026. The well rested version of me would say I'm never letting go of hope!!! Loved this itty bitty flash of love.

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1 reply by Caroline
Elisabeth Donati's avatar
Elisabeth Donati
6d

Sweet. I like short and sweet. I do think we would invent the same sort of thing, it would just be different. It tends to be our nature… But perhaps our nature could be reinvented. I’ve always had hope that we would eventually figure it out. And happy Saturday. 😘

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