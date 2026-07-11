Talking to Myself

Talking to Myself

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Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
1d

OMG at the fun fact! We just bought Hugo Twister. We were reading a bedtime story to him, and it mentioned Twister; he did know what it was. We played it a couple of days later, and his verdict was, "This is HARD." 😂

I needed this! The other day I was thinking about joy, whether or not I'm having a good time when I'm doing things I deeply love, and how much/ how little I pay attention to that when it should be the number one question I'm asking myself. You whittled it down to the heart of it...LIGHTEN UP, CHUCK! DO A RELAX and HAVE A GIGGLE. Thank you for this 😍

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3 replies by Caroline and others
Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
1d

‘Somewhere along the way I decided that relaxing meant I wasn’t paying attention. That if I wasn’t worrying, I wasn’t loving. If I wasn’t preparing, I wasn’t responsible.

It’s a terrible way to measure a life.’

This hit me right in the chest because I struggle with just ‘being’ - thank you for sharing, and now I def gotta watch this movie because - throwing chicken feed in silk? Goals

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