I’m always halfway out the door before I remember to turn the television on for Delilah (my dog).

Despite having spent her entire life in apartments, she remains convinced every sound in the hallway is either an intruder or the social event of the century. Left to her own devices, she’d spend the day conducting neighborhood surveillance.

The television, somehow, drones out the more interesting sounds of life.

It usually defaults to one of those wonderfully strange channels that appears to have purchased the broadcasting rights to exactly three films and refuses to let them go. Roman Holiday. Hatari!. Something starring Rock Hudson.

One morning, while trying to escape Hatari!, I landed on platinum blonde hair, a cloud of pink ostrich feathers, and Eva Gabor.

I stopped.

I’ve written before about my affection for Eva. As a kid, I was enchanted by the diamonds, the gowns, and a laugh that suggested life was far too ridiculous to be treated with any real seriousness.

She starred as Lisa Douglas on Green Acres, a sitcom built on one of television’s greatest premises: what if a Manhattan socialite followed her husband to the weirdest farm town in America?

This time, though, I wasn’t watching Lisa. I was watching her husband.

Green Acres follows New York attorney Oliver Wendell Douglas, who abandons a perfectly respectable legal career to become a farmer. He drags his glamorous wife from Park Avenue to Hooterville, where the eggs occasionally come out square, the pancakes are suitable for structural reinforcement, and one of the town’s most respected citizens is a pig named Arnold Ziffel.

As a child, I thought Oliver was the sensible one. How wrong I was.

Oliver spends every episode behaving like an annoying regional manager. He has big concerns. He runs around telling everyone they are wrong. Criticism flows from his pores.

Pigs shouldn’t go to school. You shouldn’t have to climb a pole to answer the telephone. The locals shouldn’t treat obvious insanity like it’s any given Tuesday.

He arrives believing their world is broken and that, given enough patience and sufficiently persuasive arguments, everyone will eventually come to their senses. Instead, Hooterville doubles down. The harder Oliver tries to make the town behave, the stranger it becomes.

Lisa, meanwhile, wanders into the barn wearing couture. She tosses chicken feed in silk. She burns dinner with astonishing consistency. She never develops an interest in homemaking, farming, or pretending she’s thrilled about either. And when things go sideways, her response is rarely panic. It’s usually something closer to a shrug or “Well...that’s unfortunate.”

And somehow, everyone adores her more. Not because she’s beautiful. Not because she’s charming. Because she has absolutely nothing to prove. She doesn’t wake up each morning determined to become a proper farm wife. She doesn’t expect Hooterville to become Manhattan. She doesn’t need either one to validate the other.

The town is bizarre. So is she. They understand each other perfectly.

But Oliver storms around Hooterville with his clipboard and his certainty. And technically, Oliver is right. That’s the tragedy. Because being right has almost nothing to do with living well.

I, unfortunately, have always been much more of an Oliver. If something matters to me, I grip it until my hands ache, as if tightness itself is evidence that I care.

I’ve spent an embarrassing amount of my life believing the same thing. About people. About relationships. About misunderstandings. About grief. About the thousand tiny disappointments that make up an ordinary day. I thought if I found better words or explained myself more clearly or stayed vigilant, I’d be rewarded.

I wasn’t.

A while ago, a friend didn’t answer back for four days. I know exactly how long because I checked my phone the way you check a loose tooth — constantly and against your better judgment. In those four days, I drafted eleven follow-up messages. I rehearsed an inevitable phone call in the shower, out loud, performing both roles.

When she finally called, she’d been dealing with an emergency. She wasn’t upset with me. She wasn’t making a point. She was living her life.

And I’d been editing a story that had never been written.

That’s the exhausting part. Not that life goes sideways. It always will. It’s that so many of us believe it’s our duty to keep pulling on ropes that aren’t attached to anything.

Somewhere along the way I decided that relaxing meant I wasn’t paying attention. That if I wasn’t worrying, I wasn’t loving. If I wasn’t preparing, I wasn’t responsible.

It’s a terrible way to measure a life.

The curious thing is that almost nothing beautiful has ever happened in my life because I forced it. Friendships deepened when I stopped trying to win and admitted I was wrong. Writing got better when I quit trying to sound intelligent and started sounding like myself.

Joy has this irritating habit of showing up while I’m paying attention to something completely insignificant. Walking Delilah. Watching Green Acres. Laughing so hard I forget what started it.

None of those moments arrived because I finally got everything under control. They arrived because, for a moment, I stopped trying to.

I think that’s what Lisa always understood. She wasn’t passive. She wasn’t pretending Hooterville made sense. She simply refused to spend her life arguing with the fact that it existed.

There’s a freedom in that. Because the world is still going to disappoint me. Reality will continue its long and distinguished career of ignoring my preferences.

But I can’t withhold my own happiness until the world improves its behavior.

Lisa Douglas figured that out sixty years ago.

I’m just catching up.

Fun fact corner — Johnny Carson and Eva Gabor saved Twister. When the game first came out, it was a flop! Until Carson invited Gabor on to demonstrate how to play the party game. Sales skyrocketed the next day.

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