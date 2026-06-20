Talking to Myself

Talking to Myself

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Poetry Tracks In the Snow's avatar
Poetry Tracks In the Snow
Jun 20

This should be required reading for every 10 year old girl who thinks everyone else has it all figured out. Well done 💛💛💛

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
Jun 20

Caroline!! Gaaaaahhh: this is epic ❤️🫶🏼🥰

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